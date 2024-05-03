Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 186.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.10% to Rs 72.14 crore

Net profit of Vedika Credit Capital rose 186.01% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.10% to Rs 72.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.79% to Rs 27.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.58% to Rs 229.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

72.1455.45229.21166.6066.2560.7966.5564.3114.776.6337.7523.9414.416.6036.9923.4111.043.8627.8617.01

