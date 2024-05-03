Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 186.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 186.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.10% to Rs 72.14 crore

Net profit of Vedika Credit Capital rose 186.01% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.10% to Rs 72.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.79% to Rs 27.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.58% to Rs 229.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales72.1455.45 30 229.21166.60 38 OPM %66.2560.79 -66.5564.31 - PBDT14.776.63 123 37.7523.94 58 PBT14.416.60 118 36.9923.41 58 NP11.043.86 186 27.8617.01 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Avinash College of Commerce Graduation Ceremony - "SNATAKOTSAV": November 27, 2023

Barometers trade higher; Oil &amp; gas shares rally for 4th day

Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks edge higher

Inditrade Microfinance standalone net profit rises 277.53% in the December 2023 quarter

CARE ESG Ratings receives SEBI nod to offer ESG ratings

Board of KPI Green Energy to consider proposal for stock split

Dollar Index Futures Near 3-Week Low; Monthly Jobs Report Awaited

Shriram Properties acquires 4 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Happy Forgings wins multi-year export order for supply of axle components for e-SUVs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story