Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Properties acquires 4 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties acquires 4 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
For development of residential project with revenue potential of Rs 250 cr

Shriram Properties announced acquisition of a prime 4 acre land parcel nestled in the coveted micro market of Chandapura, close to Electronic City in Bengaluru.

This investment is in line with SPL's vision of developing exceptional residential communities in promising micro markets with the objective of redefining living experiences. SPL envisions crafting a landmark residential project on this land parcel, encompassing around 4 lakh square feet of aggregate saleable area, comprising approximately 350 meticulously designed apartments. This Project has revenue potential of over Rs 250 crore and is expected to be developed over the next 3 years. The Company is targeting to launch the project during the current financial year (FY25).

First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

