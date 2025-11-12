Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 10.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 546.24 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 10.11% to Rs 61.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 546.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 443.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.546.24443.5216.9117.7999.32101.7382.6989.8661.5468.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News