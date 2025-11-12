Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 228.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 19.01 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 228.00% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 19.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.0118.1911.157.152.781.361.920.651.640.50

