Vintage Coffee jumps after early launch of automated packaging line

Vintage Coffee and Beverages rose 1.58% to Rs 132.15 after the company announced the early commencement of its fully automated packaging line at its 100% subsidiary, Vintage Coffee.

This facility, located near Hyderabad, began operations on 31 October 2024, ahead of the planned January 2025 timeline. The introduction of this automated packaging line will significantly enhance the company's ability to increase the share of consumer packs in its export product mix. By streamlining the packaging process, the company aims to boost consumer pack exports by an additional 25%. This shift towards consumer packs is expected to yield higher realizations compared to bulk instant coffee exports.

Commenting on this development, Balakrishna Tati, chairman & managing director, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, said, "VCBL remains committed to delivering excellence in quality and service while spearheading innovation and expansion in the global coffee market. With this packaging line, the company will be able to cater to value added products in the export markets of Middle East, Europe, Russia, and West Africa. This expansion is in line with the companys vision of increasing volumes alongside improving product mix and margins."

Vintage Coffee and Beverages primarily engages in the trading and export of coffee and beverage products. The company operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Vintage Coffee and Delecto Foods, both based in Telangana.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages soared 214.23% to Rs 7.51 crore on 137.82% increase in net sales to Rs 71.56 crore in Q2 September 2024 ove Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News