Saregama India Ltd up for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 528.45, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.47% in last one year as compared to a 27.41% drop in NIFTY and a 10.54% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 528.45, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 24194.3. The Sensex is at 79405.35, down 0.67%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 21.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1982.85, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

