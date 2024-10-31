Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 2.75%, rises for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3079.05, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.41% gain in NIFTY and a 54.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3079.05, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 24194.3. The Sensex is at 79405.35, down 0.67%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has dropped around 5.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.95, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92922 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

