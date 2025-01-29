VIP Inds skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
VIP Industries declined 3.61% to Rs 353.50 the firm reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 7.15 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 8.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 503.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Total expenses fell 2.92% YoY to Rs 520.23 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 54.34 crore (down 21.25% YoY). The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 152.03 crore (down 15.33% YoY).

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 16.69 crore in the third quarter of FY25, as against a profit before tax of Rs 13.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

For Q3 FY25, EBITDA tumbled 43.63% to Rs 31 crore from Rs 55 crore recorded in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin slipped to 6.2% in the December 2024 quarter as against 10% reported in Q3 FY24.

VIP Industries is the leading manufacturer of hard and soft luggage in Asia.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

