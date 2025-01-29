India's digital economy to contribute nearly one-fifth national income by 2029-30

The Indian economy has been digitalising at a remarkable pace over the last decade. Quantifying and understanding the role of the digital economy in driving economic growth, employment, and sustainable development are essential for both policymakers and the private sector. According to the State of India's Digital Economy Report 2024, India is the third largest digitalised country in the world in terms of economy-wide digitalization, and 12th among the G20 countries in the level of digitalisation of individual users. India's digital economy is expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy, contributing to nearly one-fifth of national income by 2029-30. This means that, in less than six-years, the share of digital economy will become larger than that of agriculture or manufacturing in the country.

