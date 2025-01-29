Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's digital economy to contribute nearly one-fifth national income by 2029-30

India's digital economy to contribute nearly one-fifth national income by 2029-30

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian economy has been digitalising at a remarkable pace over the last decade. Quantifying and understanding the role of the digital economy in driving economic growth, employment, and sustainable development are essential for both policymakers and the private sector. According to the State of India's Digital Economy Report 2024, India is the third largest digitalised country in the world in terms of economy-wide digitalization, and 12th among the G20 countries in the level of digitalisation of individual users. India's digital economy is expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy, contributing to nearly one-fifth of national income by 2029-30. This means that, in less than six-years, the share of digital economy will become larger than that of agriculture or manufacturing in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VIP Inds skids on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Aarti Industries' subsidiary collaborates with Re Sustainability and Recycling

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

RBI to inject liquidity through USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Outlook

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story