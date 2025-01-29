Sudarshan Chemical Industries allots 74.76 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Sudarshan Chemical Industries has allotted 74,76,635 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,070 per equity share (including a premium of ₹ 1,068 per equity share, (which includes a discount of ₹ 37.89 i.e., 3.42% of the floor price, as determined in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 799.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.

