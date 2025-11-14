Virgo Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.33% to Rs 62.26 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 167.33% to Rs 62.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.62.2623.294.93-8.290.41-2.310.11-2.610.11-2.65

