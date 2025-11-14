Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.53% to Rs 7.24 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 366.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.53% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.2411.5910.222.072.540.722.410.521.820.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News