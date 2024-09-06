Vodafone Idea tanks after foreign broker downgrades price by 83%

Vodafone Idea slumped 11.66% to Rs 13.43 after the foreign broker forecasted a potential downside of over 80% for the telecom company's stock price.

The foreign broker has maintained a Sell rating on Vodafone Idea, revising its target price marginally upward to Rs 2.50 per share from Rs 2.20 previously.

Despite the slight increase in the target, the new forecast still represents a substantial declined from Thursdays closing price.

The foreign broker anticipates free cash flow will remain negative at least until in FY31. The broker projects an additional 300 basis points decline in market share over the next 3-4 years.