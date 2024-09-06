Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 248.06 points or 1.81% at 13425.91 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.01%), Oil India Ltd (down 4.21%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.96%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.79%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 2.58%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.58%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.29%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%), and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 2.1%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, IRM Energy Ltd (up 3.04%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 0.87%), and Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 0.62%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 353.98 or 0.63% at 56167.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 132.58 points or 0.79% at 16654.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 265.15 points or 1.05% at 24879.95.

More From This Section

Oil and Gas shares slide

Telecom stocks edge lower

Vodafone Idea tanks after foreign broker downgrades price by 83%

Dollar Index at one-week low amid cautious moves ahead of jobs report

Indices trade with deep cuts; Nifty slides below 24,850; auto shares under pressure

The BSE Sensex index was down 952.12 points or 1.16% at 81249.04.

On BSE,1380 shares were trading in green, 2493 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Black Box targets tripling sales over next 4 yrs on US networking demand

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,200 pts, Nifty50, Financials fall 1%; all sectors red

Gowri Habba 2024: All you need to know about Swarna Gowri Vratha puja

LIVE: SC junks plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

Investment-friendly ecosystem key to Kerala's ease of business reforms: CM

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story