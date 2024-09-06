Volumes jump at Indigo Paints Ltd counter

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 236.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 139.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 236.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 139.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.16% to Rs.1,491.90. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 33.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.20 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.12% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 25.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 22.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.54% to Rs.3,790.00. Volumes stood at 22.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 34.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.61% to Rs.370.05. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd saw volume of 61221 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11651 shares. The stock increased 0.80% to Rs.6,945.00. Volumes stood at 20395 shares in the last session.

