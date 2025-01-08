POCL Enterprises edges higher for second day

POCL Enterprises jumped 4.02% to Rs 236.85, extending gains for second day.

The scrip has surged 9.20% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 216.9 recorded on 06 January 2024.

In that same period, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index have gained (0.40)% and 0.33%, respectively.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 230.81, 225.52 and 223.14, respectively.

The stocks RSI(14) was currently at 65.677. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

In a regulatory filing made yesterday, POCL Enterprises informed that the credit rating agency CARE Ratings has upgraded the companys long-term rating to 'CARE BBB+ from 'CARE BBB with 'stable outlook.

The agency has also upgraded the companys short-term rating to CARE A2 from CARE A3+.

CARE Ratings stated that the revision in ratings assigned to bank facilities of POCL Enterprises (POEL) factors in continued increase in scale of operations and improvement in operating margin in the last two years and in H1FY25.

The ratings continue to draw comfort from established customer and supplier base, and experience of promoters in the similar line of business.

However, ratings are constrained by the companys thin margins, which are vulnerable to raw material price volatility and forex risk, client concentration risk, and regulatory risk resulting from stringent environmental standards.

POCL Enterprises is a recycler and secondary manufacturer of nonferrous metals such as lead and zinc. POEL operates five factories (three in Tamil Nadu and two in Pondicherry) with a total annual capacity of 67,240 MT as on 30 September 2024.

The company's net profit had surged to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 372.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

