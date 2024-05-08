Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas Ltd Slips 7.95%

Voltas Ltd Slips 7.95%

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Voltas Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 3.53% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd fell 7.95% today to trade at Rs 1278. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.64% to quote at 52014.19. The index is down 3.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.88% and Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 32.84 % over last one year compared to the 18.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 18881 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 88692 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1500 on 02 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 745 on 14 Jul 2023.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

