Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors announces new pricing and offers for its electric bikes

Revolt Motors announces new pricing and offers for its electric bikes

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Revolt Motors announced a newly optimized pricing structure for its popular RV400 and RV400 BRZ models, now making them more accessible than ever.

The RV400 now starts at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,49,950, offering exceptional value to those seeking innovative and sustainable mobility. Similarly, the RV400 BRZ is now priced at Rs. 1,47,950, delivering remarkable style and performance at an unbeatable price point.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

To further enhance the appeal, Revolt Motors is also introducing exclusive offers, including a flat Rs. 10,000 discount on both models. Additionally, customers can take advantage of a special exchange program, offering an extra Rs. 5,000 off when they trade in their old bikes for a brand-new Revolt electric bike.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Revolt Motors launches new marketing drive for new age riders

Revolt Motors inaugurates its first company-owned company-operated store in Delhi

Rategain Travel Technologies partners with Brightline Trains

Summerwind GSA selects AirGain - RATEGAIN's AI-powered airline pricing solution

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care update on changes in tax liability

Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 3 records 64.4% voter turnout

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 168.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Patel Engineering, M&amp;M, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, PB Fintech

Patel Engineering JV emerges as L-1 for Rs 343 cr project

Indices may see a flat opening

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story