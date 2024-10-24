Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32194 shares

Escorts Kubota Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 October 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32194 shares. The stock gained 9.13% to Rs.439.05. Volumes stood at 53232 shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd clocked volume of 37588 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4387 shares. The stock lost 6.09% to Rs.3,477.15. Volumes stood at 9297 shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd witnessed volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30138 shares. The stock increased 10.19% to Rs.707.90. Volumes stood at 42437 shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 5225 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1194 shares. The stock slipped 1.48% to Rs.3,904.95. Volumes stood at 2060 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 86948 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21664 shares. The stock dropped 4.73% to Rs.484.90. Volumes stood at 42485 shares in the last session.

