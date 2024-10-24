Ashok Leyland gains after subsidiary bags order for 500 e-buses from MTC, Chennai

Ashok Leyland added 1.59% to Rs 217.60 after the company announced that its subsidiary OHM Global Mobility has bagged an order for 500 12-m ultra-low floor electric buses from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai.

OHM is Ashok Leylands electric mobility arm, focused on mobility-as-a-service business.

This order will further strengthen Ashok Leyland's dominant position in the bus segment and underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable urban mobility in India.

Switch Mobility, another subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, shall supply EiV12 model buses to OHM, who in turn shall operate and maintain the buses over a period of 12 years, as per the contract awarded by MTC.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, said: We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and be a partner in their journey towards green public transportation.

Switch already has over 950 vehicles in operation and with this order has a healthy order book of over 2000 vehicles.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

