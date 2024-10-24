TVS Motor launches TVS Raider iGO

To celebrate one million sales milestone for the TVS Raider brand

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) today announced launch of a new variant the TVS Raider iGO to celebrate surpassing one million sales milestone for this brand. TVS Raider is the most awarded and tech loaded 125 cc motorcycle, that has redefined industry standards since its launch.

The newly launched TVS Raider boasts of the boost mode, a category first feature enabled by iGO Assist technology. To commemorate this milestone, the TVS Raider has launched the fastest 125 cc motorcycle in the segment, further exemplifying its commitment to cutting-edge technology. The variant features a stunning new Nardo Grey colour complemented by red alloys, along with an upgraded reverse LCD Connected cluster packed with over 85 connected features. This combination enhances the motorcycle's sporty and premium appeal, ensuring exciting , safe and connected ride.

The TVS Raider equipped with iGO Assist delivers the class leading torque of 11.75Nm@6000rpm. The iGO assist also enables rider with an acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.8 seconds with its first-in-segment feature, the boost mode. In addition there is a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency, thus providing an unparalleled and thrilling riding experience like never before!

