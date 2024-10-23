Volumes jump at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 49118 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10979 shares Persistent Systems Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 49118 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10979 shares. The stock increased 4.53% to Rs.870.70. Volumes stood at 16940 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd recorded volume of 59832 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16257 shares. The stock gained 11.47% to Rs.5,747.65. Volumes stood at 25882 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 47677 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13770 shares. The stock gained 7.17% to Rs.1,254.25. Volumes stood at 13060 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86800 shares. The stock lost 3.16% to Rs.272.65. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 2.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80442 shares. The stock rose 7.35% to Rs.352.80. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

