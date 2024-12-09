AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to Delhi schools, questions Amit Shah

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Around 40 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, and majority of schools have asked the students to go back to their homes

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X that Delhi never witnessed such poor condition of law and order and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah answer the people (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
The ruling AAP on Monday voiced concern over the bomb threats received by several schools in Delhi, and accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to ensure safety of city residents.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X that Delhi never witnessed such poor condition of law and order and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah answer the people of the city.

Around 40 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, a police official said. The majority of schools have asked the students to go back to their homes.

Chief Minister Atishi charged that the Centre has failed in its only responsibility of providing safety to the people of Delhi.

In a post on X, she said from routine crimes of extortion, murders and shootings now the schools are receiving bomb threats.

"Delhi never had such pathetic law and order. The BJP led central government has failed in its sole responsibility to provide safety to the Delhi people," she charged.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also expressed concern over the bomb threats received by schools.

Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh targeted Shah, saying he should come out of his "slumber" as threats were being given to schools.

This is second time this year when large number of schools in Delhi received bomb threats.

In May, over 200 schools, hospitals and other important government installations received a similar kind of bomb threat but no case was solved as the sender had used VPN (Virtual Private Network) while sending the emails.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyAtishi MarlenaDelhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

