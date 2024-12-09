TSPSC Group 2 2024: Hall Ticket announced today at official website

Hall tickets for the Group 2 Exam 2024 will be made available by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) today, December 9. On the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in, candidates who have registered for the exam set for December 15 and 16, 2024, can access their hall tickets.

A variety of Group-II service positions, including Assistant Labor Officer, ACTO (Assistant Commercial Tax Officer), Sub-Registrar Grade-II, Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner Grade-III, Prohibition & Excise Sub Inspector, and others, are filled through the TSPSC Group 2 Exam.

TSPSC Group 2 2024: Important dates

The dates of the Group 2 exam are December 15 and 16, 2024. The exam will be administered in 33 districts throughout the state at 1368 designated test centers. There will be two sessions for the Group-II Services Recruitment exam: Papers 1 and 3 will take place in the morning from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and Papers 2 and 4 will take place in the evening from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates may enter the examination center starting at 8:30 AM for the FN session and 1:30 PM for the AN session. No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination center after the gates have closed, which is scheduled to happen at 9:30 AM for the FN session and 2:30 PM for the AN session.

TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission: www.tspsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, reach and press the link for "Hall Ticket for Group -II Services (20/2022)".

Step 3. A login page will be showcased. Fill in your TSPSC ID, Date of Birth, and the captcha code showcased.

Step 4. Your TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and print a clear copy of the hall ticket for the exam and later reference.

TSPSC Group 2 2024: Exam Pattern

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) and OMR sheets are used in the objective Telangana State PSC Group 2 Written Examination. Each of the four sections of the exam consists of 150 questions worth 150 points. The exam will be held in Urdu, Telugu, and English.

It is recommended that candidates get their hall tickets well in advance and thoroughly read the instructions on the admit card, including the exam centres and timings. Please contact the TSPSC helpdesk at helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in if you encounter any discrepancies or technical difficulties.