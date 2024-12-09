Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI announces 7.59% rate of interest on Floating Rate Bond 2031

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India said that the rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2031 (FRB 2031) applicable for the half year December 07, 2024 to June 06, 2025 shall be 7.59 per cent per annum. It may be recalled that FRB 2031 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e. December 07, 2024) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread of One per cent, the central bank stated.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

