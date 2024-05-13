Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 20.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 67.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30498 shares

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, ABB India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 May 2024.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 20.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 67.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30498 shares. The stock increased 0.94% to Rs.1,001.25. Volumes stood at 75975 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 64971 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7554 shares. The stock gained 6.75% to Rs.2,507.40. Volumes stood at 26300 shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd clocked volume of 1645 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 326 shares. The stock gained 7.57% to Rs.5,420.50. Volumes stood at 272 shares in the last session.

Tata Motors-DVR registered volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52216 shares. The stock slipped 9.05% to Rs.642.95. Volumes stood at 52921 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd clocked volume of 69218 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17831 shares. The stock gained 6.39% to Rs.7,640.90. Volumes stood at 20666 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

