Volumes jump at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Delhivery Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 November 2024.

Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 107.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.84 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.55% to Rs.265.90. Volumes stood at 7.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 463.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.85% to Rs.123.31. Volumes stood at 42.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 80731 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14575 shares. The stock slipped 0.88% to Rs.3,422.10. Volumes stood at 28719 shares in the last session.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 22.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.580.65. Volumes stood at 5.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 53.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.26% to Rs.347.80. Volumes stood at 41.13 lakh shares in the last session.

