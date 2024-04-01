Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 63.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.98 lakh shares

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 April 2024.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 63.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.88% to Rs.711.00. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd notched up volume of 5.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99611 shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.805.05. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd recorded volume of 23.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.79% to Rs.310.05. Volumes stood at 6.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 103.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.06% to Rs.123.05. Volumes stood at 28.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 9.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.99% to Rs.722.00. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

