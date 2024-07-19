Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 155.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.79 lakh shares Pidilite Industries Ltd, Trent Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 155.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.82% to Rs.107.00. Volumes stood at 211.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd recorded volume of 22588 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6521 shares. The stock lost 0.63% to Rs.3,175.00. Volumes stood at 6538 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd witnessed volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42606 shares. The stock dropped 2.66% to Rs.5,169.50. Volumes stood at 78216 shares in the last session.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd witnessed volume of 27605 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11881 shares. The stock increased 2.36% to Rs.381.35. Volumes stood at 26335 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54246 shares. The stock slipped 0.05% to Rs.1,462.10. Volumes stood at 29388 shares in the last session.

