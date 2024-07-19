Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P. Energy update on 250.8 MW wind power project at Sidhpur site

K.P. Energy update on 250.8 MW wind power project at Sidhpur site

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

K.P. Energy has successfully commissioned further 23.1MW (Phase-X) ISTS connected Wind Power Project comprising 11 numbers of WTGs of 2.1MW each at Sidhpur site in Devbhoomi Dwarka. This Phase-X commissioning is a part of the 250.8MW ISTS connected Wind Power Project capacity awarded to Apraava Energy by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under Tranche-VIII bidding.

KP Energy is developing the Project for Apraava Energy as a Contractor under the Land and Balance of Plant Contract.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With the present Phase-X commissioning, the net cumulative capacity commissioned at Sidhpur site stands at 245.7MW (i.e., 52.5MW + 29.4MW + 25.2MW + 21MW+ 10.5MW + 25.2MW + 29.4MW + 16.8MW + 12.6MW + 23.1MW) against the awarded capacity of 250.8MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty MidCap, SmallCap indices break 20-DMA support; can fall another 9%

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex declines 350 pts, Mid, SmallCap indices fall 2%

Too late for talks: Bangladesh students demand action; death toll hits 25

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Infosys stock best IT bet post Q1, say analysts; target price increased

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story