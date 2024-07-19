Too late for talks: Bangladesh students demand action; death toll hits 25

The death toll in Bangladesh rose to 25 in Bangladesh after fresh violence erupted on Thursday nationwide clashes between protesters and law enforcers, as well as ruling party members, according to a report by The Daily Star. More than 25,000 people were injured during the protests. Following the latest violent clashes, the government announced that it was open to speak with protestors, however, this was rejected with students demanding action from the ruling party.

Background on protests in Bangladesh Under the current quota system, 56 per cent of government jobs are reserved: 30 per cent for descendants of 1971 Liberation War freedom fighters, 10 per cent for backward administrative districts, 10 per cent for women, 5 per cent for ethnic minority groups, and 1 per cent for physically challenged people. Each year, around 3,000 government jobs are open to nearly 400,000 graduates.



Protesters argue that the system hinders the recruitment of meritorious students in first-class and second-class government jobs.

Rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades

Private Somoy Television channel reported that police continued to use rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades to disperse the protesters. Major clashes between protesters and police erupted in the Uttara area of the capital, where several private universities are located.



Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of all the deceased, but reports suggest that most of the victims are students.

Media reports have suggested that the violence on Thursday escalated after student activists from the ruling party allegedly confronted protesters on the streets with bricks and bamboo sticks.

Govt wants to talk, students demand action

Following the mass violence on Thursday, the Bangladeshi government expressed its willingness to hold talks with students protesting against the job quota system. Authorities have deployed Border Guard Bangladesh personnel across the country to maintain law and order, according to Bangladesh’ official BSS news agency.



Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, “Whenever they agree, we will sit...it could be held this (Thursday) afternoon even.”



However, the main group behind the rallies, Students Against Discrimination, rejected the offer for dialogue, calling the Prime Minister’s words insincere and not reflective of the violence perpetrated by her party activists.



Protester spokesman Nazmul Hassan stated, “We demand the immediate issuance of a gazette notification canceling quotas in government jobs.”



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the law minister to expedite the hearing of the quota-related case pending with the Supreme Court. The law minister mentioned that he has already directed the Attorney General to take the necessary steps, and an appeal will be filed with the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking an early hearing.

Shutdown of metro rail, universities, mobile internet

The violence has prompted the shutdown of metro rail services inside the capital and railway services to and from Dhaka since Thursday afternoon. The government has also ordered the shutdown of mobile internet networks to quell the demonstrations. The websites of the Bangladesh police and the ruling Awami League’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), were also reportedly hacked.

Earlier the government had also announced the shutdown of schools and universities as the protests turned violent on Monday.

The protesters have also vowed to enforce a complete shutdown nationwide after days of demonstrations and violent clashes with ruling Awami League-backed student activists.

Indian student activists demonstrate in Kolkata

To show solidarity with the death of students in Bangladesh, around 100 activists from the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) demonstrated in Park Circus, central Kolkata, on Thursday.



The demonstrators held placards denouncing the alleged actions of Bangladeshi security forces against student protesters. The activists assembled in front of Lady Brabourne College and attempted to march towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. However, police halted their progress near the Park Circus seven-point crossing.



The Indian student body called for urgent dialogue between the Bangladeshi government and the protesting students to resolve the issue peacefully and prevent further loss of life.



(With agency inputs)

