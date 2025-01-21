Volumes jump at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11313 shares

Sunteck Realty Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 January 2025.

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11313 shares. The stock increased 0.37% to Rs.2,300.00. Volumes stood at 20032 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd notched up volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14908 shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.523.30. Volumes stood at 15842 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 14988 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3313 shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.4,050.75. Volumes stood at 10540 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd registered volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51354 shares. The stock rose 2.04% to Rs.673.80. Volumes stood at 57010 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 54338 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15360 shares. The stock slipped 6.22% to Rs.1,876.95. Volumes stood at 5502 shares in the last session.

