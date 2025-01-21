Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11313 shares

Sunteck Realty Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 January 2025.

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11313 shares. The stock increased 0.37% to Rs.2,300.00. Volumes stood at 20032 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd notched up volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14908 shares. The stock rose 6.57% to Rs.523.30. Volumes stood at 15842 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 14988 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3313 shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.4,050.75. Volumes stood at 10540 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd registered volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51354 shares. The stock rose 2.04% to Rs.673.80. Volumes stood at 57010 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Oberoi Realty drops 8% despite posting strong Q3 show; here's why

Global companies likely to be affected by Donald Trump's promised tariffs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 650 pts lower at 76,400; Financials, Auto, Metal, Cons Dur, Realty drag

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Trump signs order for US to exit WHO, withdraws from Paris Accords again

$TRUMP coin rockets to $10 billion as Trump ushers in 'crypto golden age'

Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 54338 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15360 shares. The stock slipped 6.22% to Rs.1,876.95. Volumes stood at 5502 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MCX reports turnaround PAT of Rs 160 crore in Q3

Landmark Cars gets LoI for opening 'MG Select' dealerships in Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Dixon Tech skid after Q3 PAT plunges 47% QoQ to Rs 216 cr

L&T Finance PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 626-cr in Q3 FY25

Barometers pare gains; consumer durables shares tumble

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story