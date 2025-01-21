MCX reports turnaround PAT of Rs 160 crore in Q3

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.04 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 5.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 57.35% year on year (YoY) to Rs 301.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

EBITDA for the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 216 crore, as against a loss of Rs 2 crore in the corresponding period of FY23-24.

The contribution to settlement guarantee fund (SGF) stood at Rs 896.25 crore as of December 2024.

Average daily turnover (ADT) of futures grew 37% to Rs 28,410 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 20,796 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The options ADT surged by 116% to Rs 2,07,090 crore during the quarter from Rs 95,989 crore in Q3 FY24.

The combined number of traded clients for futures and options witnessed a 43.75% growth to 6.9 lakh from 4.8 lakh last year.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is Indias first listed, national-level, electronic exchange, and Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 97.97% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2023-24. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem.

The scrip tumbled 10% to Rs 5,415.65 on the BSE.

