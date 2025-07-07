Volumes soar at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6926 shares
Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 July 2025.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6926 shares. The stock gained 4.11% to Rs.1,241.80. Volumes stood at 4446 shares in the last session.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20697 shares. The stock increased 8.82% to Rs.506.00. Volumes stood at 63887 shares in the last session.
Dabur India Ltd registered volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57548 shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.515.00. Volumes stood at 62966 shares in the last session.
BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.25% to Rs.378.80. Volumes stood at 41207 shares in the last session.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd notched up volume of 43647 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17966 shares. The stock rose 3.70% to Rs.7,531.50. Volumes stood at 66840 shares in the last session.
