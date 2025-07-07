Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Indusind Bank's total deposits fell 0.3% to Rs 3,97,233 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,98,513 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Net advances declined 3.9% to Rs 3,34,477 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,47,898 crore as on 30th June 2024. The net advances for corporate banking declined by 14.4% YoY while consumer businesses increased by 4.8% YoY as on 30th June 2025.

CASA Ratio stood at 31.49% as on 30th June 2025 as against 36.67% as on 30th June 2024.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.