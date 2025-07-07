Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Indusind Bank's total deposits drop 0.3% YoY to Rs 3.97 lakh crore in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indusind Bank's total deposits fell 0.3% to Rs 3,97,233 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,98,513 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Net advances declined 3.9% to Rs 3,34,477 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 3,47,898 crore as on 30th June 2024. The net advances for corporate banking declined by 14.4% YoY while consumer businesses increased by 4.8% YoY as on 30th June 2025.

CASA Ratio stood at 31.49% as on 30th June 2025 as against 36.67% as on 30th June 2024.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.

The bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2,235.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 2,346.84 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income declined 22.83% year on year to Rs 11,342.65 crore in Q4 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.27% to Rs 858.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

India's auto retails rise 4.85% in Q1 FY26 and jumps 4.84% in June

DCX Systems jumps after receiving industrial license for defence manufacturing

Keystone Realtors gains as collections rise 19% YoY in Q1, Surpassing FY26 GDV Guidance

Wall Street Rallies on Strong Jobs Data; Nasdaq Hits 20,600, Networking and Software Stocks Lead Gains

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story