Volumes soar at PB Fintech Ltd counter

PB Fintech Ltd recorded volume of 97.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 166.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58402 shares. The stock gained 0.09% to Rs.1,738.75. Volumes stood at 14655 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 236.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 49.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.33% to Rs.4,746.00. Volumes stood at 41302 shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd clocked volume of 57079 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2137 shares. The stock gained 4.94% to Rs.1,693.30. Volumes stood at 4790 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28412 shares. The stock gained 7.69% to Rs.934.00. Volumes stood at 7899 shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd registered volume of 17.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.45% to Rs.100.50. Volumes stood at 5.26 lakh shares in the last session.

