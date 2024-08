At meeting held on 28 August 2024

The Board of Gujarat Apollo Industries at its meeting held on 28 August 2024 has approved to issue and allot 11,70,000 convertible warrants at a price of Rs. 291 per warrant for an aggregate amount of Rs 34.04 crore to Non-Promoter, on a preferential basis.

