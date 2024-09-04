Baazar Style Retail IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Baazar Style Retail IPO allotment status today: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Baazar Style Retail IPO shares is scheduled for today. The public issue, offered at a price band of Rs 370-389 and a lot size of 38 shares, received overwhelming interest from investors, with a subscription rate of 40.66 times by the final day, Tuesday, September 3, 2024. This was largely driven by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for a whopping 81.83 times the shares on offer.

Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 81.83 times, and retail investors at 9.12 times by the close of the issue. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Baazar Style Retail garnered mostly positive reviews from brokerages, including Geojit, Deven Choksey Research, and Swastika Investmart, for the public issue, which comprised a fresh issue of 3,804,627 shares and an offer for sale, with promoters and investors offloading 17,652,320 shares with a face value of Rs 5 each. READ MORE

Baazar Style Retail allotment status

The shares of Style Retail are expected to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, use the following direct links:

- Check Baazar Style Retail IPO Allotment Status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx



- Check Baazar Style Retail IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/



More From This Section

- Check Baazar Style Retail IPO Allotment Status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Following the allotment, Baazar Style Retail shares are expected to be credited into demat accounts tomorrow, September 5, 2024. Baazar Style Retail shares are slated to make their debut on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Baazar Style Retail IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Ahead of its debut on the stock exchanges, the unlisted shares of Baazar Style Retail are trading at a premium of approximately Rs 65 or 16.71 per cnet over the upper end of the IPO price, according to several grey market tracking sources. This indicates a favourable listing for Baazar Style Retail shares.

Baazar Style Retail listing price prediction

Shares of Baazar Style Retail are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 6, 2024. Based on the current GMP, Baazar Style Retail shares are expected to list around Rs 454 (GMP + Upper end of issue price), offering investors a potential return of over 16 per cnet.