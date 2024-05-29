Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Campus Activewear Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 May 2024.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 148.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 687.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21640 shares. The stock lost 5.86% to Rs.742.40. Volumes stood at 14435 shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 8.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81061 shares. The stock increased 14.47% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 3074 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.34,163.95. Volumes stood at 3610 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 15484 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3696 shares. The stock slipped 0.06% to Rs.703.00. Volumes stood at 7630 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd registered volume of 12957 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3612 shares. The stock rose 7.10% to Rs.2,560.30. Volumes stood at 17719 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

