Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 13.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 533.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2464 shares

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 February 2024.

Poly Medicure Ltd recorded volume of 13.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 533.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2464 shares. The stock gained 3.24% to Rs.1,645.80. Volumes stood at 4174 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered volume of 14330 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock rose 0.65% to Rs.16,671.40. Volumes stood at 154 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 29.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.21% to Rs.170.25. Volumes stood at 35383 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd registered volume of 23.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.67% to Rs.1,151.85. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28273 shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.1,508.45. Volumes stood at 61803 shares in the last session.

