Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 January 2025.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 40.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.03% to Rs.772.45. Volumes stood at 5.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 9.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62922 shares. The stock slipped 2.34% to Rs.735.05. Volumes stood at 31914 shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd saw volume of 58.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.88% to Rs.544.65. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd recorded volume of 83.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.21% to Rs.4,051.90. Volumes stood at 5.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 38.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.345.65. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

