Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 297.22 points or 0.65% at 45351 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 3.14%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 2.98%),Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (down 2.74%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.57%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.5%), Syngene International Ltd (down 2.27%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 2.06%), Laurus Labs Ltd (down 1.87%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 1.86%).

On the other hand, RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 5.38%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 5.36%), and Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 192 or 0.34% at 56319.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.31 points or 0.13% at 16221.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.9 points or 0.43% at 24083.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 407.52 points or 0.51% at 79536.19.

On BSE,2257 shares were trading in green, 1654 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

