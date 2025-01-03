Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 496.4 points or 1.12% at 43763.17 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.07%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.59%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 2.11%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.02%),Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.79%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.78%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.62%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.56%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 7.21%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 5%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.11%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 192 or 0.34% at 56319.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.31 points or 0.13% at 16221.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.9 points or 0.43% at 24083.75.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts at 79,500; pharma, health, IT, financials drag, metal, PSB up

Why Sagility shares hit back-to-back 5% upper circuit for two sessions?

LIVE: PM unveils multiple development projects, 1,675 flats for residents of JJ cluster in Delhi

Asian Paints stock down 33% in 3 months; is the worst over? Tech view here

Over 100 flights delayed due to fog in Delhi, visibility zero in many parts

The BSE Sensex index was down 407.52 points or 0.51% at 79536.19.

On BSE,2257 shares were trading in green, 1654 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONGC jumps after broker maintains 'buy' call

Nifty hovers below 24,100; European mkt opens lower

CRISIL Ratings revises outlook on Bombay Dyeing's LT rating to 'positive'

Force Motors gains after sales climb 8% MoM in Dec'24

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 3.15%, up for third straight session

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story