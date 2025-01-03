Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 496.4 points or 1.12% at 43763.17 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.07%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.59%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 2.11%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.02%),Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.79%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.78%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.62%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.56%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 7.21%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 5%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.11%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 192 or 0.34% at 56319.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.31 points or 0.13% at 16221.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.9 points or 0.43% at 24083.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 407.52 points or 0.51% at 79536.19.

On BSE,2257 shares were trading in green, 1654 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

