Banking stocks edge lower

Banking stocks were trading in red, with the BSE BANKEX index decreasing 337.91 points or 0.58% at 58217.92 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, HDFC Bank Ltd (up 2.06%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.68%), and State Bank of India (up 0.16%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (up 2.6%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 1.47%), and Canara Bank (up 0.99%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 192 or 0.34% at 56319.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 20.31 points or 0.13% at 16221.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.9 points or 0.43% at 24083.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 407.52 points or 0.51% at 79536.19.

On BSE,2257 shares were trading in green, 1654 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

