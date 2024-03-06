Volumes soar at Zomato Ltd counter

Zomato Ltd recorded volume of 1910.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 100.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.08 lakh shares

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 March 2024.

Zomato Ltd recorded volume of 1910.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 100.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.08 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.04% to Rs.161.00. Volumes stood at 7.29 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 36.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 24.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.24% to Rs.157.50. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd saw volume of 167.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.47% to Rs.120.90. Volumes stood at 13.26 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 31.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 16.31% to Rs.79.95. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd clocked volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23261 shares. The stock lost 20.00% to Rs.382.80. Volumes stood at 62795 shares in the last session.

