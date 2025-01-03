Volumes spurt at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Avenue Supermarts Ltd registered volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22030 shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 January 2025.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd registered volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22030 shares. The stock rose 13.70% to Rs.4,113.30. Volumes stood at 25766 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd saw volume of 30716 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4059 shares. The stock dropped 2.23% to Rs.736.00. Volumes stood at 2200 shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd registered volume of 4.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99389 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.485.85. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 85847 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23732 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.695.70. Volumes stood at 24282 shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra recorded volume of 23.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.92% to Rs.54.84. Volumes stood at 5.73 lakh shares in the last session.

