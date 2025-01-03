Volumes spurt at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jan 03 2025
Asahi India Glass Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 January 2025.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd registered volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22030 shares. The stock rose 13.70% to Rs.4,113.30. Volumes stood at 25766 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd saw volume of 30716 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4059 shares. The stock dropped 2.23% to Rs.736.00. Volumes stood at 2200 shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd registered volume of 4.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99389 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.485.85. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 85847 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23732 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.695.70. Volumes stood at 24282 shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra recorded volume of 23.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.92% to Rs.54.84. Volumes stood at 5.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Jan 03 2025

