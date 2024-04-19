Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Birlasoft Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Birlasoft Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 5.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76190 shares

Timken India Ltd, Trent Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 April 2024.

Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 5.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76190 shares. The stock slipped 2.65% to Rs.678.30. Volumes stood at 23830 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 13472 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2259 shares. The stock rose 2.92% to Rs.3,136.80. Volumes stood at 6457 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39258 shares. The stock dropped 1.67% to Rs.4,025.00. Volumes stood at 91751 shares in the last session.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd notched up volume of 5.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.99.80. Volumes stood at 6.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd clocked volume of 47308 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21131 shares. The stock lost 3.49% to Rs.7,240.00. Volumes stood at 65190 shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

