Volumes spurt at Cipla Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 January 2025.

Cipla Ltd registered volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39249 shares. The stock slipped 0.91% to Rs.1,474.65. Volumes stood at 14860 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd saw volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25131 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.778.75. Volumes stood at 4953 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76505 shares. The stock lost 2.78% to Rs.594.00. Volumes stood at 22311 shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd registered volume of 86649 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13386 shares. The stock slipped 5.07% to Rs.534.05. Volumes stood at 10429 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78485 shares. The stock lost 1.61% to Rs.222.55. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

