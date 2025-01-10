Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, details inside

Maha Kumbh 2025 special trains: Western Railway has introduced special trains ahead of the Western Railway has introduced special trains ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025 to ensure a smooth and secure journey for the huge influx of devotees. With an emphasis on passenger convenience, cleanliness, and the appropriate operation of electric appliances, Ahmedabad Division Railway PRO Ajay Solanki announced the introduction of 98 special trains. Additionally, RPF teams have been stationed for security and guidance.

According to the official, the Indian Railways would run over 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, to accommodate the high volume of passengers attending the Sangam Snan, one of the Maha Kumbh's most important activities.

Notably, Indian Railways has made strong plans to guarantee that millions of devotees can travel to and from the holy city in safety and effectiveness.

Mahakumbh 2025: Official statements

Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams have been deployed at stations to give guidance and guarantee safety. “… For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway is running Kumbh special trains and denoting them through flex painting… Hygiene and the working of electric appliances are being taken care of… Up till now, 98 special trains have been started… RPF teams have been deployed at stations to guide passengers and security…” stated Ajay Solanki.

The Railway Board's Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Dilip Kumar, provided specifics of the all-comprehensive strategy to manage the extraordinary rush. According to Mr. Kumar, various measures have been implemented to control crowds, such as designating waiting and holding sections for unreserved passengers at stations by color.

In explanation, he added, “Colour-coded waiting and holding areas have been created at the train station for the unreserved class. RPF and GRP officers have been deployed to take travelers from their area to the train in a queue. A large unit of TTs from the commercial department has also been assigned duties."

Maha Kumbh 2025: Other facilities

For the visitors' stay, IRCTC has established a 'tent city' in Prayagraj. At each station, medical staff will be on duty around-the-clock in medical booths and small hospitals.

Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board said, “Arrangements have been made to provide First-Aid and also assistance for serious medical issues. Parallelly, ambulances have been arranged, and we have chalked out an emergency plan in collaboration with various hospitals, with the help of the state government. Announcements will be done in more than 12 languages. We have prepared an information booklet in more than 22 languages".

All about the Maha Kumbh 2025

According to official records, over 45 crore devotees are anticipated to attend the Mahakumbh, which is being celebrated after a 12-year gap. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).