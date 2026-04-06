EIH Ltd notched up volume of 210.49 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 47.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares

Zydus Wellness Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 April 2026.

EIH Ltd notched up volume of 210.49 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 47.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.31% to Rs.312.15. Volumes stood at 3.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd saw volume of 244.43 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 44.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.58% to Rs.507.65. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.